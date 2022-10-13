NIC engages partners on local insurance acquisition

The National Insurance Commission (NIC) has taken steps to strengthen its partnership with key entities to intensify sensitisation on the acquisition of local insurance by all importers.

The entities are the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA), the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers (ICS) and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said.

Mr Michael Kofi Andoh, Deputy Commissioner of Insurance at the NIC, at a Cargo Insurance Committee meeting in Accra, said the Commission would also engage the insurance brokers and relevant stakeholders to expedite action on the training workshop after, which certificates would be awarded.

Mr. Fred Asiedu Dartey, Head of the Freight and Logistics Department of the GSA, explained that although the Authority had already concluded a nationwide sensitisation of shippers on local insurance, there was the need to repeat the exercise to focus on some operational areas.

“It is appropriate that we undertake another round of training, this time setting out all the elements, including the issue of claims and its procedures and what to do if the figures provided by an importer are rejected by Customs.

“These are very important elements that will be included in the sanitisation for a second round,” he added.

The statement said the engagement had become imperative following the challenges faced by the NIC with the initial rollout of the programme on September 1, 2022, even though a sensitisation on marine cargo insurance had been done nationwide.

At the Committee meeting, it was agreed that a sensitisation workshop be held for members of the Ghana Insurers Association and insurance brokers as well as importers across the country to engender compliance, the statement said.

It said per the Marine Insurance Act 2006 (Act 724), Section 37(1) (c), unless authorised by the National Insurance Commission, a person shall not enter into a contract of insurance with an offshore insurer in respect of goods, other than personal effects, being imported into the country.