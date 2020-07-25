Former Kenyan AFC Leopards manager Rodolfo Zapata has emerged as a surprise but strong favorite to take the position as Head Coach of Nicaragua National Team.

Initial reports had suggested, Colombian Carlos Restrepo was the forerunner for the position. However, FutbolArgentino.com believes Zapata, nicknamed “Rolo”, is the most likely candidate.

Zapata, who led Botswana side Township Rollers FC to the title last season, is out of contract and he knows the CONCACAF area. He has spent most of his coaching career with development teams in the United States and Canada.

Rodolfo was Head Coach of the Olympic Development Program. His role was to concentrate on the identification and recruitment of the best young players for the USA National Teams.

Nicaragua’s football team retained its 151th spot in the latest FIFA rankings.

