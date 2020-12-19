Nicaragua has freed 1,004 prison inmates in the run-up to Christmas, Vice President Rosario Murillo announced on Friday.

Nicaragua regularly releases prisoners around certain public holidays. At least three political prisoners are among those being released, according to local media and human rights activists.

Some 800 people have been detained for participating in protests against the authoritarian government of President Daniel Ortega since they started two years ago, and more than 100 are still in jail, according to the country’s opposition.

“We share the joy of the family members who are receiving these brothers and sisters with a new chance at life,” said Murillo, who is also the wife of Ortega.