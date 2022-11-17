Niche Cocoa crowned best processing company at Ghana Cocoa Awards

Niche Cocoa Industry Limited, an independent cocoa processing company, has been crowned the best processing company of the year at the fourth edition of the Ghana cocoa awards.

The awards are to recognize the contributions of various players within Ghana’s cocoa value chain.

Niche cocoa industry was shortlisted among other cocoa processing companies and came out as the best processing company in Ghana.

The processing company also won Hall of Fame Award for winning three consecutive awards over the previous years.

The award was received by Mr. Edmund Poku, the founder of Niche Cocoa processing company.

Niche Cocoa industry as part of its good works has established a subsidiary cocoa processing company in the United States of America.

The company is the largest food beverage investment by an African-based company in the history of the United States and the largest Ghana foreign direct investment in the United States.

The company is set to generate income for the country as investors from the United States troop their investments for cocoa products, it also sells semi-processed products to companies in Europe and Asia.

The awards has 33 categories as Niche Cocoa Industry Limited grabbed two awards.

Some of the award winners included, Nana Kwadwo Amoako – National best cocoa farmer of the year 2021, Bia West cocoa co-operative – Farmer Cooperative of the year, Tropenbos Ghana – Change Agent of the year, FairAfric chocolate – Chocolate brand of the year (Conventional), Golden Pod – Brand of the year, Niche Cocoa industry limited – Processing cocoa of the year, Woman of excellence award – Patricia Poku Diaby, Outstanding Achievement of the year – Kwame Owusu-Ansah, Niche Processing Industry limited – Hall of Fame: Chocolate Brand Award and Golden Pod Chocolate Drink Powder – Beverage of the year.

Ghana Cocoa Dinner Awards is designed to highlight outstanding contributions by industry players, while motivating innovation and excellence.

Ghana Cocoa Dinner presents a great opportunity for synergy by offering an unequaled networking and B2B interactions where organisations and C-Level executives converge to celebrate individual and collective successes.

As the industry’s established benchmark for excellence, it serves as a platform of unparalleled value for highlighting the profile of top brands, leading achievers and policymakers in the cocoa industry value chain.