Niche Cocoa Donates 100,000ghc to GBA

…Isaac Dogboe Fulfills Development Levy Promise

WBO International Featherweight champion, Isaac ‘The Royal Storm’ Dogboe on Wednesday brought smiles to the faces of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) officials when he led Niche Cocoa to present a cheque for 100,000ghc to President Abraham Neequaye.

He won his last fight against Joet Gonzalez at the Grand Casino Hinckley, Minnesota, USA on July 23rd, 2022, and now in line for another world title shot.

He told the media the reason is to donate and contribute financially to the development and promotion of the GBA and the sport in Ghana to nurture more champions.

Dogboe (26 -2- 15KOs) who is a brand ambassador for Niche Cocoa, the taste of Ghana thanked his sponsors and all who supported and prayed for him to win his last fight.

He said the focus is to become a two time world champion and he is on track for any of the titles, either WBC, WBO, WBA or IBF.

Dogboe who has suffered two defeats in his career against Mexican champion Emmanuel Navarette would love to have a revenge.

The president of the GBA, Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye expressed his joy and satisfaction on the gesture of Dogboe and prayed that he regains the world title belt.

“Because you love to give, God will also reward you in a bigger way” he told the only boxer in the world with the slogan ‘Neho’.

The GBA President said their coffers must not be dry because the boxers who engage in big fights in the USA can contribute financially to the organization of talent hunt and support for retired boxers.

He said the GBA also needs to travel to attend conventions of the the various world bodies to ensure that top Ghanaian boxers are rated and offered chance to fight for titles to become champions.

Present were representatives of Niche Cocoa, Mr. Lloyd Ashly, Gladys Amoah, Nana Akyere Agyaku (PRO of Team Dogboe), Mr. Fiifi Banson a sports journalist and former Black Stars striker, Augustine Arhinful.

Also in attendance were Vice Presidents of the GBA, Rabon Dodoo and Roger Barnor, referees, coaches, match makers, ring marshals, the bell man and boxing fans.

The presentation was made after Dogboe has organized a massive boxing and education clinic dubbed ‘Books in the Ring’ at Bukom, the hub of the pugilistic sport in Ghana, the event was sponsored by Niche Chocolate Drink.