Niche Cocoa Partners Isaac Dogboe To Regain World Boxing Titles

Two times world title aspirant, Isaac Dogboe is featuring in commercials and communication campaigns in a deal that Niche Cocoa describes as one that will last a long time.

Niche Cocoa, known for its high-end chocolate products have now introduced cocoa beverages into the market and will the image of Dogboe to promote the brand.

Niche Cocoa Company Limited is a Ghanaian cocoa company founded by Edmond Poku in 2007.

The company exports its products from Ghana to other companies in other countries internationally. Niche Cocoa started as Commodity Processing company with three associates all from different backgrounds two years after the company was established, now they are growing and spreading with new products and new frontiers.

Edmond Poku who is the founder bought all of his partners’ shares making it an entirely Ghanaian owned company. In 2011, Niche Cocoa company limited was then modified into Niche Cocoa.

The company has ventured into sports, appointing former WBO Champion, Isaac Dogboe aka ‘The Royal Storm’ as their brand Ambassador.

The exciting and amazing boxer who now holds the NABF Featherweight title is very much enthused to be linked to the company as they have many things in common.

Mr. Edmund Poku believes Niche Cocoa has the international appeal and affection just like Dogboe and they persevere to be a top brand in the world and maintain their status.

He has a great vision to become a champion and that is exactly the focus of Dogboe, who won the WBO belt, but it lost it two times to Mexican Emmanuel Navarrete.

After defeating Joet Gonzalez recently in July, Dogboe aka ‘The Royal Storm’ is now the leading contender in the Featherweight division and has the opportunity to win either the WBO or prestigious WBC title.

Mr. Lloyd Ashley, Managing Director of Niche Cocoa says win or lose, they are with Dogboe which means the relationship goes beyond sports and business justifying that perseverance conquers all and as Niche Cocoa aim to win in the market, Dogboe also targets winning in the ring, and at the end, both champion entities affect lives.

“Isaac Dogboe embodies our objective for the beverage, which is the nutritious value it provides to every athlete’s career.” “We are proud of his accomplishments throughout the years and his fortitude in overcoming adversity, and we are confident that we can be a part of his future,” said Gladys Amoah, MD of Niche Cocoa Confectionery.

President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye has endorsed Dogboe as a good example for the younger generation of boxers. “I am very proud about this partnership because Dogboe has shown a lot of commitment to the GBA. If Niche Cocoa partners Isaac Dogboe, they have partnered the GBA. Dogboe started boxing development outside, yet at his high level, he has decided to pay a percentage purse to the GBA. He has decided to support development and this is commendable. We will pray for him and support him,” Mr. Kotei Neequaye expressed.

The GBA President has also vowed to have his outfit support Isaac Dogboe in every endeavour.