Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku has rejoined French Ligue II side Amiens SC on loan.

The 23-year old returns to France after spending the second half of last season with the club on loan.

He rejoins the club on a season long loan from Italian side Udinese.

“Amiens SC and Udinese have agreed to loan Nicholas Opoku!,” the club posted on their Official website.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian international , who belongs to Udinese, therefore comes to strengthen the defense of Luka Elsner. He had already played 7 games as a holder when he was on loan at the start of 2020 before the end of the championship.

He completed a mandatory medical test on Thursday morning before signing the deal early on Friday.

Opoku could make his second debut for the club in the away encounter against Le Havre on Saturday.