Nick Cassidy Takes Charge as Formula E Returns to Portland for Double-Header

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to Portland’s renowned International Raceway this weekend for a thrilling double-header event.

Last year’s debut was marked by exhilarating action and over 400 overtakes, setting the stage for another electrifying showdown.

Jaguar TCS Racing’s Nick Cassidy leads the championship heading into Rounds 13 and 14, with teammate Mitch Evans poised to make history by equaling the all-time Formula E win record.

Off-track festivities in the Allianz Fan Village promise entertainment with gaming, street art, and live performances by Jxdn and Natalie Jane.