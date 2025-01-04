Nick Clegg Announces Departure from Meta After Seven Years, Joel Kaplan to Take Over

Nick Clegg, President of Global Affairs at Meta Platforms, has announced his departure after a seven-year tenure with the company.

Clegg, a former UK Deputy Prime Minister, will hand over his responsibilities to Joel Kaplan, Meta’s current Vice President of Global Public Policy and a well-known Republican figure.

The leadership transition comes at a pivotal moment for Meta as it navigates a politically charged environment, particularly with the imminent inauguration of Donald Trump. Clegg reflected on his time at the company in a farewell post on Facebook, noting Meta’s transformation into “one of the greatest communications platforms ever invented.” He acknowledged the challenges of balancing innovation with transparency, accountability, and governance.

Kaplan’s appointment is seen as a significant shift, given his extensive experience in handling Meta’s relations with Republican leaders. However, his leadership has sparked controversy, with reports from the Financial Times suggesting that Kaplan has played an influential role in policy decisions and has sought to exercise political leverage within the company.

This change in leadership also aligns with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s recent public support for Trump, despite the tensions that have existed between the former president and Meta’s leadership. The timing of Clegg’s departure and Kaplan’s appointment signals Meta’s strategic efforts to navigate its relationship with the incoming administration.

During his tenure, Clegg was instrumental in guiding Meta through periods of intense scrutiny and regulatory pressure. He focused on improving transparency and building governance structures to address the company’s growing global influence. Clegg has indicated he will spend the coming months transitioning his duties to Kaplan while reflecting on his time at Meta.