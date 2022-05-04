Nick Danso Adjei of Ghana Link Network Services Ltd picks two awards at maiden CEO Vision Awards

Nick Danso Adjei of Ghana Link Network Services Ltd picks two awards at maiden CEO Visionary Awards….

Executive Chairman of Ghana Link Network Services Ltd (Ghana Link), Nick Danso Adjei has been awarded CEO of the Year (Trade Facilitation category) and Entrepreneur of the Year at the maiden edition of the Ghana CEO Vision, Exhibition and Awards Night held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The awards are in recognition of Mr Danso Adjei’s exemplary and visionary leadership to leverage technology to automate processes to facilitate trade and increase revenue for national development and successfully steering the implementation of the Integrated Customs Management Systems.

This is the third time the Executive Chairman of Ghana Link has won a topmost award, at last year’s Ghana Shippers Awards, Mr Nick Danso Adjei won the Personality of the Year award for his exceptional leadership character, vision,

integrity and focus to continuously provide direction to deliver projects that have directly impacted on increasing revenues while facilitating trade.

He was also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award which is the Excellence In Business Award at the 4th Ghana Business Awards Night.

Mr Nick Danso Adjei’s contribution and achievements in the ICT and Trade facilitation sector in the country and beyond remains pivotal in the development pursuit of the nation. This is demonstrated in the development and implementation of innovative and award-winning projects.

Under the leadership of Dr Danso Adjei, Ghana Link is expected to deploy new modules and innovative projects (e-products) such as the E-Auction for the Ghana Revenue Authority (Customs Division and Domestic Tax Division) which aims to help the auctioning processes to be transparent and smooth, also soon the company is expected to work with the authorities at the Airport to deploy the Airport Passenger Information Systems also known as the APIS.

These initiatives are to help the GRA build one of the most advanced tax and business regimes in Africa. The impact of the ICUMS has been a significant increase not only for tax revenues but also the domestic tax revenue collections.

Commenting on the award on the sidelines of the event, Mr Danso Adjei, noted that the award is a testament to the hard work he and his team of Directors and staff have put in running the ICUMS platform.

Adding that, despite the initial opposition to the implementation of the ICUMS system, the system has now proven to be a major revenue generation tool for the government.

ICUMS last year – 2021 – generated over GHS 16bn in revenue for government.

Mr Danso Adjei is the Executive Chairman of not only Ghana Link, but he has also been very successful at starting and running other businesses like the Royal Nick Hotel, the Royal Light, Nick TC Scan (Ghana and Port of Gambia), Misyl a

Energy BDC, Nick Petroleum and several other companies.

The Ghana CEO Vision, Exhibition and Awards seeks to celebrate Leadership and pitch Ghana and its business sectors to the world.

The Awards Night is the utmost exposure and thriving platform for CEOs to stay connected, relevant, ahead of the game, and get verified via documentary films, awards and magazines.

It is an iconic premium brand that provides pitching platforms for CEOs who have used the power of ideas to change attitudes, lives and ultimately the country. It brings together the best of CEOs in each business sector in Ghana.