Nicosia government to request UN meeting over divided Cyprus island

With tensions rising over the divided island of Cyprus, the internationally recognized government in Nicosia wants to request an extraordinary meeting of the United Nations Security Council, Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides told state radio on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Northern Cyprus said it would go ahead with a plan to open up a resort area that has remained mostly shuttered since the 1974 conflict that divided the island in two.

The disputed area – the town of Varosha in Famagusta – has been unoccupied since the conflict, which left it in a military no-go zone.

Cyprus has been divided between a Turkish north and Greek south since 1974 after a Greek coup and Turkish military intervention.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is only recognized by Turkey, while the Republic of Cyprus has been an EU member since 2004.