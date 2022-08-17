Nifa division of Sunyani traditional area installs 24 sub-chiefs, queenmothers

Nana Addei Kuntuma IV, the Head of the Rightwing Division of the Sunyani Traditional Area, has enstooled 24 sub-chiefs and queenmothers to support the activities of the division.

Explaining the rationale behind the enstoolment, Nana Kuntuma IV, the Chief of Koase in Sunyani, said the move was to get chiefs and queenmothers to promote development of the area.

Nana Kusi Boadum, the Chief of Penkwase in Sunyani, said good service brought good rewards and, therefore, encouraged them to be humble and go about their duties devoid of arrogance.

“Chieftaincy is not about amassing wealth for oneself,” he said, hence any of them who had such thoughts should relinquish it immediately.

Nana Konamah Dampong, the Kyidomhemaa of Sunyani, urged the new chiefs and queens to be modest in their dressing as they were role models for the youth.