Niger on Saturday confirmed 39 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national total to 2,199, said the country’s Ministry of Public Health.
Meanwhile, with no new death from the virus reported, the nationwide death toll remained at 80.
In a bid to contain the pandemic, the ministry urged the public to wash hands, wear face masks, and avoid fake news. Enditem
