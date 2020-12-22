Niger on Sunday confirmed 47 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national total to 2,659, said the Ministry of Public Health.
Meanwhile, with one new death from the virus reported, the nationwide death toll rose to 87.
In a bid to contain the pandemic, the ministry urged the public to wash hands, wear face masks and avoid fake news.
Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505