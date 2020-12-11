Niger on Wednesday confirmed 91 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national total to 2,078, said the country’s Ministry of Public Health.
Meanwhile, as no new death from the virus was reported, the nationwide death toll remained at 79.
In a bid to contain the pandemic, the ministry urged the public to wash hands, wear face masks, and avoid fake news.
Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505