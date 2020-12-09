Niger on Tuesday confirmed 93 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national total to 1,987, said the country’s Ministry of Public Health.
Meanwhile, one more death from the virus was reported, raising the nationwide death toll to 79.
In a bid to contain the pandemic, the ministry urged the public to wash hands, wear face masks, and avoid fake news.
