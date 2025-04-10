Niger Army Reports 15 Terrorists Killed in Western Security Operations

Niger’s military announced the killing of 15 terrorists during operations conducted last Sunday in the western region of the country, according to a weekly bulletin released on Wednesday.

The operations targeted insurgent groups linked to destabilization efforts in the Sahel, a region grappling with persistent jihadist violence.

The first operation unfolded along the Dargol-Bangno-Tchekirey-Goundey route, where security forces neutralized 13 militants and dismantled a logistical base used for manufacturing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and coordinating attacks on military convoys. The army described the site as critical to insurgent activities, emphasizing its role in harassing security personnel and civilians.

A subsequent operation in Darabangou village resulted in the elimination of two additional terrorists. Military officials did not specify the affiliations of the targeted groups, but the western Niger region has seen frequent activity by factions linked to both Islamic State and al-Qaeda.

These operations underscore Niger’s intensified counterterrorism efforts amid escalating violence in the Sahel. The landlocked nation, part of the G5 Sahel alliance, has faced repeated attacks since the 2023 coup, which strained international partnerships and diverted resources from security campaigns. Analysts note that while such tactical victories disrupt militant networks, long-term stability hinges on addressing root causes like poverty and governance gaps.

The Sahel’s security crisis has displaced millions and drawn in regional and global actors, including former colonial power France, which withdrew troops in 2023. Niger’s military government has since turned to alternative alliances, including closer ties with Russia, to bolster its counterinsurgency capabilities.

Wednesday’s bulletin did not disclose casualties among Nigerien forces or civilians. However, the operations reflect a broader pattern of heightened engagements as armed groups exploit porous borders and communal tensions. With international attention divided by conflicts elsewhere, Niger’s ability to sustain these efforts remains pivotal to regional security.