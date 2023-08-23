Niger Coup: Ghanaian driver shot and trucks burned

Amid the backdrop of the recent Niger coup, which plunged the nation into a state of political turmoil and uncertainty, three trucks carrying essential food supplies from Niger to Ghana suffered a tragic fate.

These trucks were engulfed in flames at the border of Burkina Faso, resulting in a devastating loss. The driver of the leading truck is currently on the path to recovery after being wounded during the attack that unfolded just last week.

Dambala Enterprise, the transport company overseeing one of the affected trucks, explaining to JoyNews, said “In the midst of the prevailing tumult due to the coup in Niger, they were anxiously awaiting a military escort. However, unfortunate delays spanning multiple days ensued. Eventually, after persistent waiting, one of the vehicles successfully managed to cross the border”.