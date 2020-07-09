Similar to history which has a way of repeating itself, the sudden wave of ultimatum issued to the federal Government in a space of one week by two oil producing communities in Delta state, another by two Niger Delta region agitators should be to all a reality to worry about.

These communities are; the Omadino Federated Communities, an umbrella body for Itsekiri communities in Delta state. And the Gbaramatu Kingdom, a major contributor to the economy of the nation and one of the prominent Kingdoms among the Ijaw people in the Niger Delta, located in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State, Nigeria. The two group of agitators includes; the Thirteen Niger Del­ta militant groups, former beneficia­ries of the Federal Government’s amnesty pro­gramme, organised under the ae­gis of the Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators (CNDA), and Niger Delta ex-militants, under the auspices of the 21st Century Youths of the Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience (21st CYNDAC).

The reason for the nation to feel worried is simple. If such threat is allowed to follow through, it will again portray us as a nation that has not learned any useful lesson from history, mark the commencement of another vicious circle of chaos, damage the nation’s fragile economy that is crude oil dependent, and fundamentally, sweeps away President Buhari’s recent claim that the Federal Government has restored peace in the Niger Delta Region through sustained engagement of youths, opinion leaders and other stakeholders.

For a better understanding of the piece, a peep into their demands reveal that while Gbaramatu Kingdom wants President Muhammadu Buhari to address the marginalisation meted on them by the oil companies. And among other demands puts an immediate halt on the current process of bids for 57 marginal fields and come up with new modalities, where competent companies owned by Gbaramatu indigenes will be given right of first refusal. This demand, however, comes with a threat to shutdown petroleum operations in their communities in the next 10 days (out which 6 days is spent), if the development is not addressed.

On their part, the Omadino Federated Communities, an umbrella body for Itsekiri communities in a simialr petition dated Tuesday June 30, signed by Roland Oti Yomere, Chief Priest of Omadino and Spokesman for the Federated Communities and addressed to President Buhari, accused the present administration of gross marginalization of its people. And for that reason, want the President to address their ten-point demand as failure to comply within 9days will lead to a shutdown of crude oil production activities in the locality.

At about the same time, the thirteen Niger Del­ta militant groups,in a joint statement signed by its leaders and made avail­able to newsmen in Uyo on Wednesday 1st July 2020, threatened to withdraw from the ceasefire agreement and resume hos­tilities in the region be­cause of President Muham­madu Buhari continued re­fusal to address the thorny issues of mar­ginalisation of the Niger Delta in terms of appoint­ments in the oil and gas sector particularly the replacement of the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petro­leum Corporation (NNPC) with somebody from the region.

In a similar style, CYNDAC on Saturday 5th July, frowned at the Federal Government’s delay in reaching an agreement with the Pan Niger Delta Elders’ Forum (PANDEF) for a critical and holistic look towards a peaceful resolution of the myriads of problems facing the region, and again warned of renewed hostilities in the region, if the FG fails to implement the 16point agenda as submitted by PANDEF few years ago.

What, however, made this development newsy is that like in strategic development where timing is the first consideration, this is happening few weeks after Mr. President claimed that the Federal Government has restored peace in the Niger Delta region through sustained engagement of youths, opinion leaders and other stakeholders.

