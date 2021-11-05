Niger government declares national mourning after terrorist attack

The government of Niger declared two days of national mourning on Friday, days after terrorists killed at least 69 people in the south-west of the country.

Unknown extremists attacked the village of Banibangou in the Tillaberi region, near the border with Mali, on Tuesday, the government said.

Many people were injured and several residents are still missing.

A number of militant groups are active in Niger and other countries of the Sahel region. Some of them have pledged allegiance to terrorist networks such as al-Qaeda, Islamic State or Boko Haram.

In Niger, with a population of around 23 million, the government has little control in the desert expanses outside the cities, a fact that is exploited not only by jihadist groups, but also criminal networks such as people smugglers.