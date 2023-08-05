Niger Junta’s Success Spells Trouble for Sub-Region – Dr. Bakary Sambe

In partnership with Medi1TV, the Timbuktu Institute’s weekly column explores the “great return of ECOWAS” to the international diplomatic stage, focusing on the risks and implications of a potential military intervention in the Sahel region.

Dr. Bakary Sambe delves into the measures taken by ECOWAS, the credibility of its actions, and the broader geostrategic dimension of the crisis.

The recent communiqué issued at the Abuja Extraordinary Summit on Niger showcased ECOWAS’s significant shift in strategy. The organization combined stringent diplomatic sanctions with military threats, indicating a potential intervention backed by a standby force to combat jihadism and coups d’état. Notably, the communiqué mentioned possible participation from non-ECOWAS states and Western powers, making it a turning point in the fight against terrorism in the Sahel.

The credibility of ECOWAS is at stake as it sets a one-week ultimatum for Niger to comply with its demands. With severe diplomatic sanctions imposed, including a total embargo and the freezing of financial assets, Niger’s ability to withstand the pressure appears limited. This approach previously worked in Mali in 2012, and the outcome of the current crisis may define ECOWAS’s position in promoting governance and preventing coups in the region.

The crisis in Niger holds broader implications for the Sahel and the sub-region. If ECOWAS’s intervention is effective, it could help restore the organization’s reputation for addressing security challenges and preventing coups d’état. The conflict takes on a geostrategic dimension, with NATO (France/USA) aiming to counter the Russo-Wagnerian influence in the Sahel. It has transformed into an interstate war between rebel member states and the sub-regional organization seeking to restore its image and influence.

ECOWAS’s resurgence on the diplomatic stage comes at a crucial time for the organization and regional peace and security. In recent years, the organization had taken a backseat to the G5 Sahel, leaving it relatively dispossessed of the security issue. The crisis in Niger marks a significant moment for ECOWAS to assert its role as a regional security and governance promote