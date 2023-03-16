Niger Sports Minister Adamou Sékou Doro receives ECOWAS delegation

As part of the 12th edition of the ECOWAS African wrestling tournament (TOLAC), the Minister of Youth and Sport of the Republic of Niger Adamou Sékou Doro received an ECOWAS delegation in audience on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

The delegation led by SE N’Dri Guillaume GNAMIEN, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Niger and including Mr. Francis Chuks Njoaguani, Director of the ECOWAS Youth and Sports Development Centre (CDJS) went to take stock of the preparations for TOLAC 2023 to the Nigerien Minister of Sports.

SE N’Dri Guillaume GNAMIEN, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Niger, took this opportunity to make a first contact with Nigerien officials in charge of Sports and Youth. During this hearing, SE N’Dri Guillaume GNAMIEN affirmed that ECOWAS is ready to accompany Niger in all initiatives in the aforementioned areas and to inform them of the registration of youth sports competitions during the festivities marking the anniversary of the creation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), on May 28, 1975.

It should be noted that the technical officials and referees of the region, selected as part of the TOLAC, are currently participating in a three-day refresher training to familiarise them with the rules and regulations, as well as the new trends related to the modalities of the tournament.

Before the competitions scheduled to start this Friday, March 17, 2023, wrestlers from 14 ECOWAS member countries will undergo a medical examination and weighing tomorrow, Thursday, March 16, 2023, to validate their registrations and distribute them into the 5 categories of the tournament.