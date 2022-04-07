Niger Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Analyses Report 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Niger – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Niger – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses report includes all relevant publisher research data and analysis. Covering trends and developments in telecommunications, mobile, internet, broadband, infrastructure and regulation.

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional Africa Market Comparison

  1. Market characteristics
  2. Market Leaders
  3. Market Challengers
  4. Market Emergents
  5. TMI vs GDP
  6. Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
  7. Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Covid-19 and its impact on the telecom sector

  1. Economic considerations and responses
  2. Subscribers
  3. Infrastructure

Telecommunications market

  1. Market analysis

Regulatory environment

  1. Regulatory authority
  2. Fixed-line developments
  3. Mobile network developments

Mobile market

  1. Mobile statistics
  2. Mobile infrastructure
  3. Mobile broadband
  4. Major mobile operators
  5. Mobile content and applications

Fixed-line broadband market

  1. Introduction and statistics

Fixed network operators

  1. Niger Telecom (Sonitel)
  2. Zamani Telecom

Telecommunications infrastructure

  1. Overview of the national telecom network
  2. International infrastructure

Glossary of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i9ma4a

