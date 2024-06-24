Nigeria Achieves 100% Local Manufacturing of SIM Cards – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced a milestone achievement, confirming that all SIM cards used in Nigeria are now manufactured locally.

Babagana Digima, Head of New Media and Information Security at NCC, revealed this development during a two-day training session for media executives in Lagos titled “Upskilling Media Stakeholders on Trends in Telecommunications.”

Until recently, almost all SIM cards in Nigeria were imported. Digima attributed the shift to the commission’s concerted efforts, particularly under the Nigeria Office for Development in the Indigenous Telecommunications Sector (NORDIT).

“Before NORDIT’s intervention, 99% to 100% of SIM cards in Nigeria were imported. We set a goal to reverse this trend within five to six months. Now, 100% of all SIM cards used in Nigeria are manufactured locally, with no importation,” Digima stated.

He emphasized NCC’s advocacy for indigenous participation across the telecom sector, citing grants and incentives provided by NORDIT to support local industry development. Notably, efforts include sponsorship for manufacturing Corrugated Ordinal Duct, telecom towers, and fibre cables to bolster local capacity.

The NCC’s mandate under Sections 1D to F of its Act supports the involvement of indigenous telecom companies, which led to the establishment of NORDIT aimed at promoting local content in telecommunications.

Dr. Aminu Maida, Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, addressed the importance of media engagement during the event, emphasizing the role of media executives in shaping public perception and understanding of telecom developments.

The training concluded with a call for media professionals to collaborate closely with NCC to ensure accurate and comprehensive dissemination of information about the telecommunications industry to the public.