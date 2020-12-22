Nigeria on Sunday confirmed 501 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national total to 78,434, said the country’s Center for Disease Control.

Meanwhile, the nationwide death toll from the virus rose to 1,221.

With COVID-19 cases flaring up again in parts of Nigeria, authorities in Lagos, the nation’s economic hub, on Friday announced a ban on large social gatherings like carnivals, concerts and street parties until further notice.