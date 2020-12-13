Nigeria on Saturday confirmed 617 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national total to 72,757, said the country’s Center for Disease Control.
Meanwhile, the nationwide death toll from the virus rose to 1,194.
Nigeria’s economy has slipped into recession for the second time in four years as oil prices plunged amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to official data in November. Enditem
