Nigeria aims to achieve 95 percent digital literacy by 2030

The Nigerian government targets achieving 95 percent digital literacy by 2030, said Isah Pantami, the country’s minister of communications and digital economy on Tuesday.

Speaking at a stakeholder gathering in Abuja, the nation’s capital, the minister said citizens can contribute to Nigeria’s digital economy by being digitally creative and initiating indigenous solutions.

Pantami, who encouraged Nigerians to sharpen their skills with relevant knowledge, applauded start-up digital companies’ efforts, describing their innovative solutions as timely.

“This contributes to shaping our thinking toward not only maximizing our socio-economic opportunities as a people but also creating a platform for advancing tech-driven entrepreneurship towards national development,” said the minister.

“Information technology is a wide-ranging tool that is already transforming every walk of life,” Pantami said, urging more Nigerians to develop ideas that would fast-track the achievement of a digital Nigeria. Enditem