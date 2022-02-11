Nigeria allays fears over fuel scarcity

The Nigerian government on Wednesday allayed fears that the nation could be thrown into another bout of fuel scarcity by explaining that there is enough fuel in reserve within the country that could last 20 days.

Farouk Ahmed, head of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, made this clarification during a meeting with downstream industry stakeholders in Lagos, the nation’s economic hub.

Top officials from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPC), the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, and the Depots and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) were present at the meeting.

The official told reporters that some are working round the clock with other stakeholders to address the issue of the substandard petrol that has been imported into the country.

Ahmed explained that the imported petrol was discovered to contain methanol above the specified volume, adding that a technical team consisting of stakeholders was working toward resolving the issue.

“Today, I am happy to say that loading has been going on in most of the depots because we have been able to identify, isolate, and quarantine the limited amount of gasoline that was affected by the methanol volume that was discovered,” he said.

“At least six vessels arrived in the last few days, carrying a total volume of close to 300 million liters, just to close the gap created by those vessels we have withdrawn from the system,” the official added.

Ahmed said there were also vessels on the ground to supply products to DAPPMAN members while the technical team would continue to work on how to salvage the withdrawn products in their depots.

Some parts of the country were stuck in traffic on Wednesday because of the lack of fuel in the West African nation. The gridlock caused by the heavy presence of car owners in many filling stations in the town left many commuters stranded. Enditem