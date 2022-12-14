Nigeria and India to share intelligence on drug smuggling

Nigeria and India have agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding on intelligence sharing to fight drug trafficking syndicates operating drug routes between both countries.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) told Xinhua in a statement on Tuesday that Mohamed Buba Marwa, head of the NDLEA, is currently in New Delhi, India, and the agreement between NDLEA and the Narcotics Control Bureau of India will see both countries share resourceful intelligence on a regular basis, which is key to fighting illicit drug cultivation, production, and trafficking.

The statement said the two countries will share real-time information on the involvement of nationals of both countries in drug trafficking and conduct joint operations. Enditem