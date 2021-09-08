Nigeria and Saudi Arabia agree to strengthen cooperation

Nigeria and Saudi Arabia agreed at a high-level bilateral meeting on Tuesday to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, while playing host to Saudi Arabian Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud in Abuja, said the relationship between the two countries is strong, both at the personal and national levels.

“It is long and steadfast,” Buhari said, adding that Saudi Arabia has been “quite kind to Nigeria.”

“We want to strengthen the relationship with Nigeria even further,” the Saudi Arabian minister said.

“There’s still a lot we can do together,” the minister added. Enditem