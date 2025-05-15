Nigeria and Somalia Establish Data Protection Partnership

Nigeria and Somalia have formalized a cooperative agreement on data protection governance, marking a significant step in Africa’s digital regulatory landscape.

The memorandum of understanding, signed at the Nigeria Data Protection Commission headquarters in Abuja, establishes a framework for joint enforcement and knowledge sharing between the two nations’ privacy watchdogs.

The agreement emerged from discussions during the 2025 NADPA-RAPDP Conference, which brought together data protection authorities from across the continent. Nigeria’s National Commissioner Dr. Vincent Olatunji described the partnership as strengthening Africa’s collective capacity to protect citizen data in an increasingly digital environment. His Somali counterpart, Mohamed Nur Ali, emphasized the value of Nigeria’s expertise as Somalia continues developing its data governance framework.

The pact outlines three key areas of collaboration: mutual legal assistance for cross-border data cases, joint training initiatives for regulatory staff, and harmonized compliance standards for multinational companies operating in both markets. This cooperation comes as the African Union advances implementation of the Malabo Convention on cyber security and personal data protection.

The Gambia’s Information Commission chairperson Neneh MacDouall-Gaye, whose delegation observed Nigeria’s data protection operations following the conference, indicated interest in pursuing similar bilateral cooperation. Nigeria’s NDPC has positioned itself as a regional leader in digital governance, having conducted over 4,000 compliance audits last year.

As African nations increasingly prioritize data sovereignty, this agreement sets an important precedent for south-south cooperation in digital policy. The partnership could serve as a model for other African countries seeking to strengthen their data protection regimes while addressing the challenges of cross-border data flows.