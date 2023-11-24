Nigeria and Starlink discuss job creation

The Nigerian government has reportedly initiated discussions with Elon Musk’s Starlink on setting up programs that will create jobs in Nigeria through local maintenance and production of its hardware.

The discussions started on the sidelines of the ongoing International Telecommunication Union-World Radio Communication (ITU-WRC23) Conference in Dubai, with the Senior Director of Global Licensing and activation of SpaceX, Ryan Goodnight.

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, disclosed this through his verified X handle.

Excellent conversation with Ryan Goodnight, Snr. Director, Global Licensing & Activation of @SpaceX on the sidelines of ITU-WRC 23, who shared that Nigeria is their biggest market in Africa. As demand for @Starlink continues to grow in Nigeria, we discussed connecting unserved and underserved Nigerians,” he stated.

I also mentioned the possibility of creating thousands of new jobs in Nigeria through initiatives like a certified installer/maintenance programme for Starlink and working with hardware startups to produce repeater boxes locally.

When Elon Musk’s Starlink made its debut in Nigeria in January 2023, the next-gen satellite internet service provider promised to usher in a new era of high-speed internet connectivity in Africa’s most populous nation. It also promised low-latency internet to areas where it is either unreliable or inaccessible.

In October, Starlink Nigeria reduced its hardware prices by 21% in its efforts to capture a larger portion of the Nigerian Internet Service Provider (ISP) market.

Ghana 
Meanwhile, Techfocus24 can confirm that a team from Ghana also met with Starlink in Barcelona months ago to discuss Starlink’s announced intentions to launch in Ghana this quarter. The launch has not happened yet, but discussions are ongoing on how to do it the proper way.
Take note, that also at the ongoing ITU-WRC23, The Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful hinted that it is time for Ghana to set up a National Study Group to look into and make proposals on how Ghana can issue satellite to mobile handset licenses like the regular MNO licenses.
She was speaking at the “Future of Space Economy” forum organized by Saudi Arabia to discuss how countries can collaborate in the direction, particular with the advert of satellite and space technologies like Starlink and others.
Starling has long announced that it will be launching a satellite to mobile service in 2024.
