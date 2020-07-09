Nigeria announces increase in gas for power plants

Nigeria’s state-run oil firm on Thursday announced an increase of 19.14 percent in the average daily natural gas supply to power plants, which translates to about 788 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, equivalent to power generation of 2,873 MW.

The figure was contained in the monthly financial and operations report for April by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

Out of the 1,233 million standard cubic feet of gas per day supplied to the domestic market in April 2020, about 787 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, representing 63.88 percent, was supplied to gas-fired power plants, while the balance was supplied to other industries, the report said.

A total of 226.51 billion cubic feet of natural gas was produced in April 2020, indicating an increase of 3.73 percent compared to output in March, the report said.

Out of this figure, a total of 136.44 billion cubic feet of gas was commercialized, with 36.99 billion cubic feet and 99.45 billion cubic feet for the domestic and export market respectively.

