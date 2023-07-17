Abdullahi Adamu, national chairman of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party, and the party’s national secretary Iyiola Omisore have resigned, a senior party official said Monday.

Abubakar Kyari, a deputy national chairman of the APC, told reporters in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, that both Adamu and Omisore are no longer part of the APC leadership.

“The NWC (the party’s National Working Committee) wishes to inform you about the resignation of the National Chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu and that of the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore,” Kyari said.

Kyari said that according to the Constitution of the APC, he is now the acting national chairman of the party, while the deputy national secretary Festus Fuanter will serve as acting secretary.

The acting chairman immediately led a meeting of the party’s national working committee at the national secretariat in Abuja.