Nigeria Appoints Éric Sékou Chelle as New Head Coach Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has officially unveiled Éric Sékou Chelle as the new head coach of the Super Eagles in a ceremony held at the MKO Abiola National Stadium on Monday, 13 January.

The appointment comes with high expectations as Chelle, a former Mali national team coach, takes the reins to guide Nigeria’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

Chelle, who has signed a two-year contract with the NFF, replaces the previous coaching staff and is tasked with revitalising the Super Eagles’ fortunes. Currently sitting 5th in their World Cup qualification group, Nigeria faces an uphill battle, trailing leaders Rwanda, Benin Republic, and South Africa by four points.

The Malian coach, who has previously coached his home country and had a successful career as a player, expressed his enthusiasm for the role and his philosophy of attacking football. “I love attacking football; this is my philosophy. Football is about scoring goals,” Chelle said during the unveiling. Reflecting on his personal connection to Nigeria, he added, “When I was young, Nigeria was my favourite team. I bought the jersey and watched every game.”

Having been a fan of the Super Eagles during his youth, Chelle recalled the 1998 World Cup in France, where he watched Nigeria’s games in Marseille. “This is the team, my team,” he stated with pride, acknowledging the weight of expectation from Nigerian fans. “I know the expectations of the Nigerian people, and I am ambitious. I want to win. I’m here to make things right,” he added.

Chelle will take charge of the Super Eagles as they resume their World Cup qualifying journey in March, with crucial matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe on the horizon. The NFF hopes that his leadership will help propel Nigeria to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.