Nigeria on Monday appointed American Randy Waldrum as the new head coach of the women’s national football team, also known as the Super Falcons.

The appointment of Waldrum by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) came a year after Swede Thomas Dennerby resigned from the job in October 2019.

A statement by the NFF said the new coach will work with Ann Chiejine, former goalkeeper and captain of the Super Falcons, who is currently the team’s first assistant coach.

Waldrum worked largely within U.S. women’s football, and was head coach of Trinidad and Tobago between 2014 and 2016.

Amaju Pinnick, the NFF president, said with the appointment of a new head coach, he’s confident that the new technical crew would take the women’s team to brand new heights.

“We envision a new Super Falcons squad competing favorably for laurels at the global level and I believe the new technical crew, led by Waldrum, can take us to that level,” Pinnick said.

He added that the dominance of the Super Falcons on the African continent has never been in doubt, given that the team have won nine out of 11 editions of the Women’s African Cup of Nations competitions held so far. Enditem