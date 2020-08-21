The Nigerian government has approved funding of 13.3 billion naira (35 million U.S. dollars) for its Community Policing initiative, seeking to build trust between police and local communities in the country to curb violence.

A statement from the office of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo released Thursday said the funding was approved by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who is aiming to restructure security in the country and deliver more effective policing.

While addressing a town hall meeting on Wednesday in the northwest state of Kebbi on peace and security, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, Nigeria’s police inspector-general, said the federal government had realized the importance of partnering with the community, leading it to embark upon community policing.

Nigeria has witnessed a series of security issues in recent months, including bandit attacks, robberies, and kidnappings. Enditem