Nigeria approves national policy on welding to boost industrialization

The Nigerian government on Friday said it has approved a national policy on welding and welding-related fields, urging its quick implementation as part of efforts to boost industrialization and sustainable development in the most populous African country.

The “National Policy On Welding Technology” also aims to halt the present outsourcing of welding jobs brought about by the emphasis laid on foreign welding certification, Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora, minister of science, technology and innovation, said during a speech at the northwest zonal dialogue between government and stakeholders in the science, technology and innovation ecosystem in the northern state of Kano.

Mamora said the national policy was in line with the implementation of a presidential executive order signed a few years ago to boost local content in production.

The minister said the approval of the national policy would enhance the promotion of local content and boost the production of locally-manufactured goods. Enditem