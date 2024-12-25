Nigeria Approves Telecom Tariff Hikes, Set to Take Effect in January 2025

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has approved a proposal for telecom tariff increases, with new rates for calls, SMS, and internet bundles scheduled to take effect in January 2025.

The decision follows over a decade of lobbying by major telecom players such as MTN Nigeria, Airtel, and 9Mobile, who have long sought adjustments to pricing structures to better align with economic realities. The industry has faced mounting pressure from rising operational costs, exacerbated by inflation, but has been unable to raise prices for over 11 years.

Under the proposed changes, telecom tariffs could rise by as much as 40%. The cost of a phone call would increase from approximately $0.01 to $0.02 per minute, SMS charges would rise from $0.005 to about $0.007, and a 1GB data bundle would jump from around $1.26 to at least $1.77.

An NCC spokesperson confirmed that further details of the new rates would be disclosed in an official announcement, emphasizing that the hike had been developed after considering input from both the telecom industry and the public. “This announcement will benefit both subscribers and operators because we have taken into account proposals from the industry and the public,” the spokesperson said.

The tariff increase is driven by financial pressures on the telecom sector, particularly due to inflation, which currently stands at 39.93%, sharply increasing operational costs. The rising costs have led to significant financial losses for operators. MTN Nigeria, for example, reported losses of $180 million in 2023, a figure that grew to approximately $678 million in the first three quarters of 2024. Airtel Africa also posted a loss of $89 million for FY 2024, largely due to its operations in Nigeria.

While the NCC has made efforts to ensure the increase does not unduly burden consumers, it also acknowledges the challenges faced by telecom companies, which could impact both service quality and investment. The commission recently rejected Starlink’s request to double its subscription fees, instead stressing the importance of balanced pricing in protecting both consumers and the industry.

The proposed tariff increases have raised concerns about their potential impact on digital inclusion in Nigeria, where affordable internet access remains a priority. Higher costs could limit internet usage, deepening the digital divide.

Industry leaders, however, contend that the adjustments are necessary for the long-term sustainability of telecom services. Gbenga Adebayo, President of the Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), argued that cost-reflective pricing would help attract investment and ultimately enhance service quality for subscribers. Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, also expressed support for the increases, acknowledging their importance in a recent interview, stating, “We think there may be a need for that.”

With the January 2025 deadline approaching, the telecom industry is bracing for the new pricing structure, which aims to balance financial sustainability with continued service delivery in Nigeria’s rapidly expanding digital economy.