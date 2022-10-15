Nigeria becomes the lasted African nation to join YouthConnekt Africa

Highlighting importance of ‘3Ps’ for youth empowerment: Policies, Programmes and Partnerships

Africa’s young generation of innovators, champions and leaders are currently convening in Kigali, Rwanda for the YouthConnekt Africa Summit.

The latest positive news to come out of the youth summit is that Nigeria is set to join YouthConnekt Africa.

YouthConnekt Africa is a youth forum that brings together young people from across the African continent.

Also reported is that the Nigerian Delegation led by directors in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports: Olusegun Olufehinti, Hajiya Amina Dauran and the Special Assistant on youth and ICT to the Honourable Minister Kemi Areola are currently attending the YouthConnekt Africa Summit to solidify the partnership between Nigerian youth and the youth across the African continent under the umbrella of YouthConnekt Africa.

According to the Federal Ministry of Youth & Sports Development, Nigeria, following the commitment of the Federal Government to promote entrepreneurship and strengthen youth policy, which is the subject of a sectoral policy letter focusing on citizenship, volunteerism, social cohesion and employment of young people and women that correspond to the objectives of YouthConnekt Africa, the Federal Government through the Youth Ministry decided to approve Nigeria joining the youth group.

This decision, to join this initiative, was taken for the sole purpose of the socio-economic transformation of the Nigerian youth.

During the Intergenerational Dialogue at the opening ceremony of the Summit, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda reiterated to the African Youth that, “You must play a part in what you become. You must play a part in what your society becomes. No matter how small. You must make that decision to play a part. If you wait for handouts, that’s what you become.”

Also speaking at the event the Rwandan Minister of Youth and Culture, Rosemary Mbabazi highlighted the importance of the ‘3Ps’ for youth empowerment, which are; Policies, Programmes and Partnerships.

Moreover, while Rigathi Gatchgua, the Deputy President of Kenya reminded the youth that happiness is an attitude of the mind and urged them to focus on the years that they are young, ensuring they take advantage of their youthfulness vigor, energy and opportunities to build the best future for themselves and others.

Accordingly, the Federal Government added, as Nigeria continues to implement an ambitious range of programmes aimed at training and empowerment of the youth, through a strong focus on education, creation of decent jobs and strengthening policies for social inclusion.

In addition, Youth Minister Sunday Dare further stated that he strongly believes the YouthConnekt platform will help enhance these areas of focus for the African youth.