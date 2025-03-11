Nigeria Bets on Oil and Tax Overhauls to Hit 4.6% Growth Amid Fiscal Tightrope Walk

Nigeria’s government is banking on revived oil output, aggressive tax reforms, and private-sector partnerships to propel the economy to 4.6% growth in 2025—a bold target set against sluggish 3.19% expansion in 2024 and mounting public discontent over inflation and unemployment.

Finance Minister Wale Edun outlined the plan in Abuja, pointing to a $40 billion foreign reserve buffer and a surge in domestic crude refining as signs of “hard-won stability,” even as debt servicing costs and legacy reforms test the administration’s resolve.

The optimism hinges on Nigeria’s ability to squeeze more value from its oil sector, long hobbled by theft and aging infrastructure. With the Dangote Refinery now operational and state-owned plants ramping up, the nation aims to slash $10 billion in annual fuel imports and stabilize energy costs—a critical step for households and businesses battered by inflation that remains stubbornly above 20%. But the plan faces headwinds: militant attacks on pipelines and fluctuating global oil prices threaten output targets, while public patience frays over delayed wage hikes and food costs that have doubled since 2022.

Edun’s growth blueprint leans heavily on controversial fiscal reforms, including broadening the tax base and luring private capital to plug a $100 billion annual infrastructure gap. While foreign reserves at a five-year high signal investor confidence, skeptics note that debt repayments still consume nearly half of government revenues, leaving little room for error. Past attempts to modernize Nigeria’s labyrinthine tax system have faltered amid bureaucratic inertia and pushback from informal sectors, which account for 60% of economic activity.

President Bola Tinubu’s administration insists there’s no turning back on reforms like fuel subsidy cuts and naira floatation, despite initial shocks that spiked inflation to 28-year highs. The gamble—that short-term pain will yield long-term stability—has yet to convince millions grappling with unemployment near 35% and stagnant wages. Analysts warn that hitting 4.6% growth requires flawless execution, including boosting oil production to 1.8 million barrels per day (from 1.4 million in 2024) and unlocking stalled public-private projects in power and transport.

For now, the government’s narrative leans on incremental wins: a 12% naira rebound in late 2024, modest GDP acceleration to 3.84% in Q4, and pledges to streamline business regulations. But with global rate hikes looming and domestic security crises simmering, Nigeria’s growth ambitions rest on a precarious bet—that reforms can outpace discontent in a nation where 63% live below the poverty line. The stakes? Either cement Africa’s largest economy as a reform success story or deepen a cycle of unmet promises.