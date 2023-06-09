Nigeria: Bolt Drivers Threaten to Strike Over Fuel Price Increment

Bolts drivers in the Federal Republic of Nigeria have announced a three-day nationwide withdrawal of their services to demand an upward adjustment in both their bonus and fare.

Report by local online portal dailyigeria.com said the drivers are demanding for an increase in the fare and their bonus due to the recent increase in the pump price of petrol and the consequential rise in the price of spare parts.

According to the drivers, the terms and conditions given to them are unfavorable.

“Calabar remained the most adversely affected location as it concerns terms and conditions of driving and earnings compared to other places where the company is operating.

“Due to the increase in the price of fuel, we can no longer meet up, we want the management to increase the fare to at least N1,000 as a baseline,’’ Mike Neji, Treasurer of the Calabar branch of Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transport Workers of Nigeria said.

“They should also reduce the commission they collect from us drivers.

“Currently, they are collecting about 35 per cent when you add other components of the charges they deduct.

“We are being charged for a lot of things at a time the prices of fuel, engine oil and car maintenance generally has gone up.

“In spite of the situation, the management is only adding N1000 or thereabout to the fare, which is not in any way commensurate with the reality on the ground,” Nneji said.

He said that the group might be compelled to look for an alternative if the company did not meet its demand.