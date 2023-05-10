Nigeria Builds Momentum for a Trans Fat-Free Africa

NEW YORK, USA, 10 May 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- “We congratulate Nigeria on the passage of its new best practice trans fat elimination policy, which will save approximately 1,200 lives per year. As the most populous country in Africa, Nigeria has set a powerful example for other African nations that wish to protect the heart health of their people and reach for a trans fat-free Africa.

“Not only would passing best practice policies help to reduce the burden of heart disease throughout Africa, but it would inhibit the dumping of unhealthy foods into Africa as the rest of the world passes policies to ban the toxic food additive. Already, nearly half of the world’s population is covered by trans fat free policies.

“This regulation is the result of years of work and partnership between the Federal Ministry of Health; Nigerian National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC); the Network for Health Equity and Development; Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa; Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI); and Resolve to Save Lives. We look forward to supporting the Ministry of Health and NAFDAC to implement the regulation and apply for the World Health Organization’s validation program which will recognize countries that have officially eliminated industrially produced trans fat from their food supply.”