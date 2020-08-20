Nigeria on Wednesday urged the immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order in Mali following the seizure of power by military putschists and forced detention of senior officials, including the country’s president and prime minister.

Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said in a statement on Wednesday that Nigeria also welcomed the urgent activation of the standby force ordered earlier by the Economic Community Of West African States due to the situation in Mali.

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, currently detained by soldiers in the military camp in Kati, a town close to Bamako, announced late Tuesday night his resignation and the dissolution of the National Assembly and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse’s government.

For months, the opposition coalition has been organizing demonstrations to demand Keita’s resignation, accusing him of being responsible for the worsening security situation in the northern part of the country and Mali’s economic recession.