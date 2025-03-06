Nigeria Claims Major Counterterrorism Gains Amid Escalating Security Crisis

Nigerian military forces killed 92 suspected terrorists and arrested 111 others during nationwide operations over the past week, authorities announced Thursday, in what officials called a significant blow to insurgent networks ahead of the rainy season, when militant activity typically surges.

The offensive, which also freed 75 hostages and dismantled oil theft rings in the restive Niger Delta, underscores the dual security crises gripping Africa’s most populous nation.

A military spokesperson told reporters in Abuja that troops recovered 117 weapons and nearly 3,000 rounds of ammunition during raids targeting armed groups, including factions linked to Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). Notably, 101 individuals—comprising 11 men, 39 women, and 51 children described as “terrorist associates”—surrendered to troops, raising questions about the military’s deradicalization protocols and the humanitarian toll of prolonged conflict.

Separately, security forces disrupted illegal oil operations in the Delta region, arresting 18 suspects and seizing over 450,000 liters of stolen crude. The crackdown highlights Nigeria’s struggle to curb industrial-scale thefts costing the oil-dependent economy an estimated $3 billion annually, though critics argue such raids rarely dismantle the shadowy syndicates orchestrating the trade.

While officials touted the operations as a victory, the mass surrenders and civilian detentions risk inflaming tensions in regions already skeptical of military tactics. Security analysts caution that short-term gains often fail to address systemic drivers of violence, including poverty, governance gaps, and competition over resources.

The announcement comes days after a suicide bombing in northeastern Borno State killed 18, a grim reminder of militants’ enduring reach despite government claims of progress. With over 40% of the nation’s territory deemed insecure by risk firms, Abuja faces mounting pressure to pair military action with political solutions—a balance yet to be struck.