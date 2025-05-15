Nigeria Clears US$3.4 Billion IMF Debt Early in Fiscal Milestone

Nigeria has settled its $3.4 billion COVID-19 emergency loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) ahead of schedule, completing repayment on 30 April 2025.

The early discharge of the 2020 Rapid Financing Instrument loan removes Africa’s largest economy from the IMF’s debtor list and signals strengthened fiscal credibility to international markets.

Finance Ministry officials confirmed the repayment while noting residual Special Drawing Rights charges of approximately $30 million annually through 2029. The achievement comes despite Nigeria’s broader external debt burden, which stood at $44.9 billion as of December 2024, according to central bank data.

Analysts suggest the accelerated repayment could improve Nigeria’s negotiating position with multilateral lenders and reduce sovereign borrowing costs. The 2020 loan had provided critical liquidity during pandemic-induced oil price crashes that slashed government revenues by over 60%.

“This demonstrates our capacity to meet obligations even amid economic headwinds,” stated a senior finance ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity. The development follows recent reforms including fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate unification, though inflation remains elevated at 28.8% as of March 2025.