Nigeria Coach Names Squad To Face Ghana In FIFA WCQ

Augustine Eguavoen, the Head Coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria has named a 25-man squad for the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup playoff match against Ghana.

Ghana would host Nigeria in the first leg on Friday, March 25 before travelling to the West Africa country for the return encounter four days later.

It will be a “do or die” affair as the two rival countries are chasing for a slot to join the party in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

Coach Eguavoen named three goalkeepers, eight defenders, five midfielders and nine strikers for the crucial match.

Herein the squad

Goalkeepers: Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam), Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia), and Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs). Defenders: William Ekong (Watford), Kenneth Omeruo (Leganes), Leon Balogun (FC Rangers), Ola Aina (Torino), Semi Ajayi (Bromwich Albion), Calvin Bassey (Rangers), Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto), Shehu Abdullahi ( AC Omonia)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City), Joe Aribo (Rangers), Frank Onyeka (FC Brentford), Oghenekaro Etebo (Watford), Akinkunmi Amoo (F.C. Copenhagen).

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagümrük), Moses Simon (Nantes), Samuel Chukueze (Villarreal), Victor Osimhen (Napoli), Odion Ighalo (Al Hilal), Sadiq Umar (UD Almería), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City), Emmanuel Dennis (Watford), Ademola Lookman (Leicester City)