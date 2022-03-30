Nigeria confirms death of FIFA official during WC qualifier with Ghana

Nigeria on Wednesday confirmed the death of the Zambian official who was serving as the doping control officer for the second leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Ghana on Tuesday.

The official, identified as Joseph Kabungo, died as a result of “sudden cardiac arrest” after the match at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday evening, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said in a statement.

“Kabungo was found gasping for breath near the dressing room of the Ghanaian team,” the NFF said, adding that he had been looking for Ghanaian players to undertake a doping exercise when the incident occurred.

He was rushed to a local hospital but died just as he arrived, the NFF said.

Thousands of Nigerian fans had angrily invaded the pitch after the match which ended 1-1, resulting in Ghana qualifying for the World Cup on away goals at Nigeria’s expense.

NFF medical officer Ozi Salami told reporters he was notified that Kabungo was gasping for breath during the pandemonium at the stadium and ordered his evacuation to the hospital.

“We tried to resuscitate him there and then, but when this did not appear to be working, we put him in an ambulance and rushed him to a hospital,” Salami added.

Officials of the NFF, the medical team, and officials of the High Commission of Zambia held a meeting on Wednesday morning to decide on the next line of action following the demise of Kabungo, a source told Xinhua. Enditem