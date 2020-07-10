Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate suspension of Ibrahim Magu as acting chairman of the nation’s anti-graft body, said Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami on Friday.

In a statement made available to Xinhua, the minister said the suspension of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission chairman was to allow for an unhindered inquiry by the presidential investigation panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other relevant laws.

Magu, a career police officer, is being probed by a presidential panel investigating alleged corruption, abuse of office, and insubordination.

The allegations were leveled against him by the minister, who accused Magu of insubordination and looting of recovered funds.

The anti-graft chief was suspended from office on Tuesday and is still being detained by the police while the panel investigating allegations against him still sits. Enditem

