Nigeria on Saturday released 601 ex-Boko Haram members after undergoing six months de-radicalization, rehabilitation, and reintegration program in northeast Gombe State.

The ex-insurgents were ready to be reintegrated into the society, said Bamidele Shafa, the Coordinator of Operation Safe Corridor at a ceremony which took place at the Malam Sidi community in the Kwami area of the state.

Shafa said the graduating batch of clients were admitted in December 2019.

According to him, out of the 606 clients received into the camp, 601 were graduating, three died, one was withdrawn from the program while the last one was transferred to the Neuropsychiatric Hospital in Maiduguri.

He told reporters that the three that died were as a result of the terminal illnesses they already had before coming to camp, while the one withdrawn was on disciplinary grounds for further investigation.

The military coordinator added that the clients graduating for re-integration into the society comprised 587 Nigerians and 14 foreign nationals from Cameroon, Chad and Niger Republic.

He added that the clients had appeared before a quasi-judicial panel, which according to him was a major requirement, before their reintegration into the society. Enditem

